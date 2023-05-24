Mississippi Police Indictment.

Two former Jackson, Miss., police officers have been indicted on murder charges and a third officer on a manslaughter charge in connection to the Dec. 31, 2022, death of Keith Murriel, who died while in custody of the three officers. Jackson, Miss., officials announced the indictments during a Wednesday, May 24, 2023, afternoon news conference. (Barbara Gauntt

 Barbara Gauntt - member, The Clarion-Ledger

JACKSON, Mississippi. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury has indicted two former police officers on murder charges and another ex-officer on a manslaughter charge in the death of a Black man seen on video being pinned down and repeatedly shocked with stun guns during a New Year's eve arrest.

