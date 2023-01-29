GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside.
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside
