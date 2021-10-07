BERLIN (AP) — Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party and two smaller parties said Thursday they would deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following an election defeat.
AP
3 parties to deepen talks on forming next German government
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Alcohol law goes into effect Friday
- Sgt. Nick Risner
- Jim and Doris Lawler
- Sgt. Nick Risner
- 2 Sheffield officers shot including suspect and 1 dead in afternoon incident
- Ebba Sharp
- Officials ask: Why was killer free on streets?
- Bodies found in burned abandoned home in Florence
- Brenda Trousdale
- Tange Jean Oliver
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- High school football game previews for Sept. 23-24 (1)
- Allen Thornton HOSA club raises autism awareness and funds for Luv Michael (1)
- Alabama Senate passes $1.3B prison construction plan (1)
- Cloverdale woman continues search for brother who has been missing for 5 years (1)
- Hubbard apologies, seeks early release from prison (1)
- Tuscumbia Council urged to leave golf course as is (1)
- SGA votes against impeaching president (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.