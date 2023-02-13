Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman addresses the media, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus.
Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman addresses the media, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus.
This combination of images from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety show a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
This image from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety shows a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
This image from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety shows a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
Police stage outside the Michigan State University Union off Abbot Road on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Police urged frightened students and others to shelter in place as they searched for a gunman who opened fire Monday night on the campus of the university.
First responders prepare to sweep Snyder Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Police urged frightened students and others to shelter in place as they searched for a gunman who opened fire Monday night at the university.
Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Jakkar Aimery - member image share, Detroit News
People are seen inside the Broad Art Museum near Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University as they shelter in place, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP
First responders stage outside Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP
Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman addresses the media, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus.
Carlos Osorio - staff, AP
Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman addresses the media, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus.
Carlos Osorio - staff, AP
This combination of images from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety show a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
This image from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety shows a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
This image from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety shows a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
A police officer, with his gun drawn, is seen through the window at an entrance at the Michigan State University Union following shootings on campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Nick King - member, Lansing State Journal
A stretcher is unloaded from an ambulance outside the Michigan State University Union following shootings on campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Nick King - member, Lansing State Journal
First responders stage outside Berkey Hall following shootings on the campus of Michigan State University, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP
Police stage outside the Michigan State University Union off Abbot Road on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Police urged frightened students and others to shelter in place as they searched for a gunman who opened fire Monday night on the campus of the university.
Nick King - member, Lansing State Journal
First responders are on the scene at Michigan State University following shootings on campus in East Lansing, Mich., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Matthew Dae Smith - member, Lansing State Journal
First responders prepare to sweep Snyder Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Police urged frightened students and others to shelter in place as they searched for a gunman who opened fire Monday night at the university.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself off campus amid an hourslong manhunt during which frightened students hid in the dark.
Police reported the man's death early Tuesday, four hours after shootings broke out, first at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and then nearby at the MSU Union, a popular hub to eat or study.
“This truly has been a nightmare we’re living tonight,” said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.
Hundreds of officers had scoured the East Lansing campus, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, for the suspect, whom police described as a short Black man with red shoes, a jean jacket and ball cap.
Rozman said it was too early to know a motive and whether the man had some type of affiliation with the university. His name was not immediately released.
"There’s a lot that we don’t know at this point," Rozman said.
Two people were killed at Berkey and another was killed at the MSU Union, he said.
Sparrow Hospital spokesperson John Foren said he had no information on the conditions of five injured people.
By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.
Before the gunman was found dead, WDIV-TV meteorologist Kim Adams, whose daughter attends Michigan State, told viewers that students were worn down by the hourslong saga.
“They’ve been hiding, all the lights off in a dark room,” Adams said. “Their cellphones are starting to lose battery charge. They don’t all have chargers with them and losing contact with the outside world is terrifying on a normal day for college kids, let alone when there’s someone out there that they haven’t caught yet.”
Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.
"It’s all very frightening," Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”
Michigan State has about 50,000 students. All campus activities were canceled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.