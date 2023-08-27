A MV-22B Osprey is seen coming in to land on the USS America off the coast of Brisbane, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The Australian Defense Department said a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
Darren England - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special operations forces from Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon as part of Eager Lion, a multinational military exercise in Zarqa, Jordan, on June 17, 2013. Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during a multination military exercise, officials said. A Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor, the Australian Defense Department said.
This image made from video shows a helicopter and ambulance involved in rescue mission, following an aircraft crash, in Darwin, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday during a multination military exercise, officials said.
In this image made from video, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, speaks to the media following an aircraft crash in Karratha, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday during a multination military exercise, officials said.
In this image made from video, Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy, left, with Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles, right, speaks during a news conference in Darwin, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, following an aircraft crash, in Darwin, Australia. A United States Marines Corps aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday, injuring multiple Marines, several critically, officials said.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A United States Marine Corps aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday, killing three Marines and injuring 20 during a multination training exercise, officials said.
