SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — The names of four people killed in a small plane crash northeast of Seattle last week were released by medical examiners on Wednesday.
AP
4 who died in plane crash outside Seattle identified
Medical examiners have released the names of the four people who died in a small plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle
- AP
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Restaurant opening on Monday in downtown Florence
- Thomas Eugene Darby 'Gene'
- Carl Allen Cole, Jr.
- Ashley Sims
- Anna McLemore
- With ugly season now over, UNA now has key question to answer
- City considers "ambitious" McFarland Park master plan
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism
- Randy Knight
- With time, Deshler's '22 season will be remembered fondly
Images
Videos
Commented
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism (2)
- UNA relieves Willis of coaching duties (1)
- John M. Crisp: Factors to consider as you vote (1)
- After signing with UNA, Wright could get a rare achievement (1)
- Tampa Bay Times: Early rebuke for DeSantis’ elections police (1)
- Lotteries for Nov. 7 (1)
- "Glitch" slows some voters from casting a ballot in Lauderdale Co. (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.