RowVaughn Wells, center, mother of Tyre Nichols, is comforted during a memorial service for her son on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Rodney Wells, Tyre Nichols' stepfather, stands and listens to chants from activists outside of the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Nichols died January 10 after a traffic stop with the Memphis Police Department.
LaRay Honeycutt, center, along with family members attend a memorial service for her grandson Tyre Nichols, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Keyana Dixon, Tyre Nichols' older sister, cries as she speaks about the pain her family is feeling in the wake of her brother's death as family members and activist held a rally for Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Rodney Wells, Tyre Nichols' stepfather, stands and listens to chants as family members and activist held a rally for Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Sierra Rogers, holding her daughter Khloe Rogers, 1, wipes away tears as she speaks during a memorial service for her friend Tyre Nichols, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Kenyana Dixon is comforted during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Jamal Dupree, one of Tyre Nichols' older brothers, speaks as family members and activist held a rally for Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
5 police officers fired after Memphis man's arrest, death
Officials say five Memphis Police Department officers have been fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid — stemming from an arrest during a traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Adrian Sainz - staff, ap
RowVaughn Wells, center, mother of Tyre Nichols, is comforted during a memorial service for her son on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Mark Weber - member image share, Daily Memphian
Rodney Wells, stepfather of Tyre Nichols speaks during a memorial service for his son Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Mark Weber - member image share, Daily Memphian
Rodney Wells, Tyre Nichols' stepfather, stands and listens to chants from activists outside of the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Nichols died January 10 after a traffic stop with the Memphis Police Department.
Lucas Finton - member, The Commercial Appeal
LaRay Honeycutt, center, along with family members attend a memorial service for her grandson Tyre Nichols, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Mark Weber - member image share, Daily Memphian
Keyana Dixon, Tyre Nichols' older sister, cries as she speaks about the pain her family is feeling in the wake of her brother's death as family members and activist held a rally for Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Lucas Finton - member, The Commercial Appeal
Rodney Wells, Tyre Nichols' stepfather, stands and listens to chants as family members and activist held a rally for Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Lucas Finton - member, The Commercial Appeal
Sierra Rogers, holding her daughter Khloe Rogers, 1, wipes away tears as she speaks during a memorial service for her friend Tyre Nichols, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Mark Weber - member image share, Daily Memphian
Kenyana Dixon is comforted during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
Mark Weber - member image share, Daily Memphian
Jamal Dupree, one of Tyre Nichols' older brothers, speaks as family members and activist held a rally for Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five Memphis Police Department officers have been fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid — stemming from an arrest during a traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital, officials said Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.