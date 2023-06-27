People gather at the scene where five teenagers were found dead in a submerged vehicle in a retention pond in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, June 26, 2023. Authorities say an out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five teenagers in the vehicle.
Portraits of five teens who drowned sit on display at a Texas Roadhouse in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, June 26, 2023. Authorities say an out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five teenagers in the vehicle.
A person leaves flowers at a memorial at a Texas Roadhouse for five teens who drowned in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, June 26, 2023. Authorities say an out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five teenagers in the vehicle.
Andrew West - member, The News-Press
Andrew West - member, The News-Press
Jonah Hinebaugh - member, The News-Press
Andrew West - member, The News-Press
Andrew West - member, The News-Press
Andrew West - member, The News-Press
Jonah Hinebaugh - member, The News-Press
Andrew West - member, The News-Press
