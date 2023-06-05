Firefighters rescue a worker after the partial collapse of a building under construction, Friday, June 2, 2023, in New Haven, Conn. The building, near the Yale School of Medicine, partially collapsed when a concrete pour went awry, foreground, injuring eight people including two critically, city officials said, adding there were no fatalities.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Six construction workers injured in a partial building collapse in New Haven, Connecticut, last week have been released from a hospital, while two others continue to be treated and are in fair condition, a hospital spokesperson said Monday.
