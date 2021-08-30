7 minors among 29 dead on migrant boat to Canary Islands

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021 file photo, a wooden boat is towed by a Spanish Maritime Rescue Service ship as they arrive at the port of Los Cristianos in the south of Tenerife, in the Canary Island, Spain. At least 29 Africans, including seven girls, died last week while trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands by boat, a United Nations agency and Spanish non-profit assisting migrants in peril said Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Spanish maritime rescue services on Friday rescued 27 migrants and recovered 4 bodies in the boat spotted by a fishing vessel south of the archipelago off northwest Africa.

 Andres Gutierrez

MADRID (AP) — At least 29 Africans, including seven children, died last week while trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands on a smuggling boat, according to information released Monday from a U.N. migration agency and a Spanish migrant charity in touch with victims' relatives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

