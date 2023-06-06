People scatter from a shooting scene as police arrive Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va. Authorities in Richmond, Virginia, say seven people were shot following a high school graduation ceremony held at a downtown theater near Virginia Commonwealth University. Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference that two suspects were taken into custody after Tuesday's shooting.
Richmond Interim Chief of Police Rick Edwards gives a news briefing about a shooting that happened at the Huguenot High School graduation, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
Cars and police gather around Altria Theater, the site of a shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Seven people were shot, and three of them were left with life-threatening wounds, when gunfire rang out Tuesday outside a downtown theater where a high school graduation ceremony had recently concluded, causing attendees to flee in panic, weep and clutch their children, authorities and witnesses reported.
