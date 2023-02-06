FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. Another huge lottery jackpot will be on the line Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. This time, it's an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. A $747 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs for players willing to risk $2 against the long odds of winning the big prize. No one has won the jackpot since November. That has allowed the prize to grow larger with each of the game’s three weekly drawings. It stands as the ninth-largest in U.S. history ahead of a drawing Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. Another huge lottery jackpot will be on the line Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. This time, it's an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.
Keith Srakocic - staff, AP
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. A $747 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs for players willing to risk $2 against the long odds of winning the big prize. No one has won the jackpot since November. That has allowed the prize to grow larger with each of the game’s three weekly drawings. It stands as the ninth-largest in U.S. history ahead of a drawing Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
The $747 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have allowed those annuity payments to increased compared with earlier jackpots, when rates were lower.
Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night's drawing would be $403.1 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.