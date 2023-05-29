A police officer shines his flashlight downward as he pauses on Hollywood Beach while investigating a shooting Monday, May 29, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla. Multiple people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along the beach boardwalk.
Police cordon off an area as they respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday evening, May 29, 2023.
Mike Stocker - member, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday evening, May 29, 2023.
Mike Stocker - member, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
A police officer shines his flashlight downward as he pauses on Hollywood Beach while investigating a shooting Monday, May 29, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla. Multiple people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along the beach boardwalk.
Mike Stocker - member, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Police respond to a shooting along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday, May 29, 2023.
Carline Jean - member, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Hollywood police investigate a shooting on a beach boardwalk, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla.
Mike Stocker - member, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Police investigate a shooting near Hollywood Beach on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla.
Mike Stocker - member, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Police investigate a shooting on a beach boardwalk, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Nine people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.