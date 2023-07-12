This photo provided by Hillsborough County, Fla., shows a sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house. The sinkhole has reopened for a third time, this time behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property. Hillsborough County officials said the sinkhole located in the Tampa suburb of Seffner, Fla., appeared again on Monday, July 10, 2023, which they said is not unusual for such underground formations especially in central Florida with its porous limestone base.
Todd Pratt - hogp, Hillsborough County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house has reopened for a third time, only now it's behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property.
