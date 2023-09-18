This undated photo provided by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows its Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening, Sept. 16, 2023, by an unknown assailant and an investigation is underway that the sheriff said will press all of the department’s resources into action.
Miguel Ruiz, center, and his wife, Sara, seated, attend a vigil in Palmdale, Calif., for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer at the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, after the training officer was shot and killed in his patrol car at an intersection a day earlier. The Ruiz's son is a deputy at the Palmdale station.
Sarah Reingewirtz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather for a vigil for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer at the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, after the training officer was shot and killed in his patrol car at an intersection a day earlier, in Palmdale, Calif.
Sarah Reingewirtz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather for a vigil for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer at the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, after the training officer was was shot and killed in his patrol car at an intersection a day earlier, in Palmdale, Calif.
Sarah Reingewirtz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna attends a vigil for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer at the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, after the training officer was shot and killed in his patrol car at an intersection a day earlier, in Palmdale, Calif.
Sarah Reingewirtz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather outside the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Palmdale station, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, to mourn Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer who was shot and killed in his patrol car at an intersection a day earlier, in Palmdale, Calif.
Sarah Reingewirtz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A local resident waves a Thin Blue Line flag in support of a deputy who was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. A sheriff's department deputy has died after he was shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant on Saturday, and an investigation is underway.
Sherriff's deputies block off a street where a deputy was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has died after he was shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant on Saturday.
This undated photo provided by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows its Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening, Sept. 16, 2023, by an unknown assailant and an investigation is underway that the sheriff said will press all of the department’s resources into action.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miguel Ruiz, center, and his wife, Sara, seated, attend a vigil in Palmdale, Calif., for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer at the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, after the training officer was shot and killed in his patrol car at an intersection a day earlier. The Ruiz's son is a deputy at the Palmdale station.
Sarah Reingewirtz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather for a vigil for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer at the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, after the training officer was shot and killed in his patrol car at an intersection a day earlier, in Palmdale, Calif.
Sarah Reingewirtz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather for a vigil for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer at the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, after the training officer was was shot and killed in his patrol car at an intersection a day earlier, in Palmdale, Calif.
Sarah Reingewirtz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna attends a vigil for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer at the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, after the training officer was shot and killed in his patrol car at an intersection a day earlier, in Palmdale, Calif.
Sarah Reingewirtz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather outside the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Palmdale station, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, to mourn Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer who was shot and killed in his patrol car at an intersection a day earlier, in Palmdale, Calif.
Sarah Reingewirtz - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A local resident waves a Thin Blue Line flag in support of a deputy who was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. A sheriff's department deputy has died after he was shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant on Saturday, and an investigation is underway.
Richard Vogel - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sherriff's deputies block off a street where a deputy was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has died after he was shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant on Saturday.
Richard Vogel - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police cars block off a street where a sheriff's deputy was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.
Richard Vogel - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police cars block off a street where a sheriff's deputy was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.