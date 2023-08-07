Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County ,Pa. The crash occurred between a passenger vehicle and charter bus carrying up to 50 passengers causing multiple fatalities and injuries.
Passenger Matthew Oshiafi, of New York City, describes the harrowing bus crash he was involved in on I-81 overnight Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, north of Harriburg, Pa. He was at a Red Cross Disaster Relief center set up in the Chambers Hill Fire Company hall in Swatara Township, Pa., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Oshiafi helped evacuate a baby from the overturned bus and was the last passenger out, escaping through the front windshield.
Pennsylvania State Troopers and Red Cross relief workers help passengers in an overnight bus crash on I-81 reclaim their luggage at a Red Cross Disaster Relief center set up in the Chambers Hill Fire Company hall in Swatara Township, Pa., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. State police say the crash happened during heavy rain around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County's Lower Paxton Township, outside Harrisburg.
Mark Pynes | pennlive.com - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Pynes - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Pynes | pennlive.com - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
