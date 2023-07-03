In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, chefs Paul Menta, front right and David Sloan, back right, put finishing touches on a gargantuan Key lime pie created for a 200th Florida Keys birthday celebration Monday, July 3, 2023, on Big Pine Key, Fla. The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, and celebrated its history. The pie, which organizers intend to certify as a world record, measured more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter.
Andy Newman - handout one time use, Florida Keys News Bureau
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a measuring stick confirms the diameter of a gargantuan Key lime pie created for a 200th Florida Keys birthday celebration Monday, July 3, 2023, on Big Pine Key, Fla. The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, and celebrated its history. The pie, which organizers intend to certify as a world record, measured more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter.
Andy Newman - handout one time use, Florida Keys News Bureau
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, from left to right, Monroe County Commissioners Jim Scholl and Michelle Lincoln, along with Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez, serve Key lime pie to attendees at a 200th Florida Keys birthday celebration Monday, July 3, 2023, on Big Pine Key, Fla. The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, and celebrated its history.
Andy Newman - handout one time use, Florida Keys News Bureau
