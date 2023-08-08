FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. A Texas man whose body was found in Utah’s Arches National Park is believed to have died of heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes. Hendricks, 66 of Austin, was hiking in the park and likely became disoriented from a combination of heat, dehydration and high altitude, according to sister Ruth Hendricks Bough.
James “Jimmy” Bernard Hendricks is seen on March 2022, in Austin, Texas. Hendricks was found dead in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah, on Aug. 1, 2023. Family members say Hendricks appears to have died from heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes.
Ruth Hendricks Brough - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
James “Jimmy” Bernard Hendricks is seen on March 2022, in Austin, Texas. Hendricks was found dead in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah, on Aug. 1, 2023. Family members say Hendricks appears to have died from heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes.
Ruth Hendricks Brough - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. A Texas man whose body was found in Utah’s Arches National Park is believed to have died of heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes. Hendricks, 66 of Austin, was hiking in the park and likely became disoriented from a combination of heat, dehydration and high altitude, according to sister Ruth Hendricks Bough.
Lindsay Whitehurst - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
James “Jimmy” Bernard Hendricks is seen on March 2022, in Austin, Texas. Hendricks was found dead in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah, on Aug. 1, 2023. Family members say Hendricks appears to have died from heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes.
Ruth Hendricks Brough - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
James “Jimmy” Bernard Hendricks is seen on March 2022, in Austin, Texas. Hendricks was found dead in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah, on Aug. 1, 2023. Family members say Hendricks appears to have died from heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes.
Ruth Hendricks Brough - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.