A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023.
Uncredited - handout one time use, TexasEquuSearch via Houston Chronicle
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023.
Uncredited - handout one time use, TexasEquuSearch via Houston Chronicle
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday.
Brett Coomer - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner speaks during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday.
Brett Coomer - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Rudy Farias' aunt Sylvia Sanchez Lopez shows an image on a her cellphone, she said Houston Police sent her in a text allegedly showing Farias, as she speaks to the media outside HPD headquarters after Chief Troy Finner gave an update on the Farias case, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday.
Brett Coomer - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Rudy Farias' aunts, from left, Sylvia Sanchez Lopez, Pauline Sanchez and Michelle Sanchez speak outside Houston Police headquarters after HPD Chief Troy Finner gave an update on the Farias case, Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Houston. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday.
Brett Coomer - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Pauline Sanchez, an aunt of Rudy Farias, speaks to the media outside Houston Police headquarters after HPD Chief Troy Finner gave an update on the Farias case, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday.
Brett Coomer - member image share, Houston Chronicle
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023.
Uncredited - handout one time use, TexasEquuSearch via Houston Chronicle
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023.
Uncredited - handout one time use, TexasEquuSearch via Houston Chronicle
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday.
Brett Coomer - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner speaks during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday.
Brett Coomer - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Rudy Farias' aunt Sylvia Sanchez Lopez shows an image on a her cellphone, she said Houston Police sent her in a text allegedly showing Farias, as she speaks to the media outside HPD headquarters after Chief Troy Finner gave an update on the Farias case, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday.
Brett Coomer - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Rudy Farias' aunts, from left, Sylvia Sanchez Lopez, Pauline Sanchez and Michelle Sanchez speak outside Houston Police headquarters after HPD Chief Troy Finner gave an update on the Farias case, Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Houston. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday.
Brett Coomer - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Pauline Sanchez, an aunt of Rudy Farias, speaks to the media outside Houston Police headquarters after HPD Chief Troy Finner gave an update on the Farias case, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday.
Brett Coomer - member image share, Houston Chronicle
HOUSTON (AP) — The case of a Texas man who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015 and found alive last week at a church took an unexpected turn Thursday when police revealed it all was a hoax — the man was only gone for a day, but he and his mother maintained the ruse for eight years by using false names.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.