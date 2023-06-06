Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation along the Blue Ridge Parkway where a Cessna Citation crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Va., Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Search and rescue teams leave the command post at St. Mary's Wilderness en route to the Blue Ridge Parkway to search for the site where a Cessna Citation crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Va., Sunday, June 4, 2023.
A timeline of flight that crashed after losing contact, prompting military to scramble fighter jets
When a business jet failed to respond to air traffic control instructions, federal aviation officials say they reported the situation within minutes to a network that includes military, security and law enforcement agencies
Randall K. Wolf - ugc, Randall K. Wolf
When a business jet failed to respond to air traffic control instructions, federal aviation officials say they reported the situation within minutes to a network that includes military, security and law enforcement agencies. Despite being out of contact on its ascent Sunday, the jet that took off in Tennessee continued toward Long Island, then turned back toward Virginia, where it slammed into a mountain, killing four people. The erratic flight path directly over the nation’s capital prompted the military to scramble fighter jets, causing a sonic boom heard in Washington, Maryland and Virginia.
