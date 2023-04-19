Abandoned Oil Wells

FILE - Pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., on April 24, 2015. Land managers in one of the top oil and gas producing states in the U.S. have plugged more than 200 inactive wells on state trust lands. New Mexico officials announced Wednesday, April 19, 2023, that the cleanup costs are being shouldered by the industry as part of the State Land Office's accountability and enforcement program.

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 200 inactive oil and natural gas wells in New Mexico have been plugged as land managers have tried to crack down on producers as part of an accountability and enforcement program in one of the top producing states in the U.S., officials said Wednesday.

