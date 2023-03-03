This undated image released by the Chicago Police Department shows officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who died after he was wounded in a shootout with a man who was reportedly chasing a woman with a gun in Chicago, authorities said Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Chicago firefighters set up a large American flag outside the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for a procession carrying the remains of a police officer who was shot on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The officer was shot on the city's Southwest Side while responding to a call of a man chasing a woman with a gun, Police Superintendent David Brown said.
Tyler Pasciak - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago police officers and firefighters salute a procession carrying the remains of a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed as it arrives at the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The male officer was shot on the city's Southwest Side while responding to a call of a man chasing a woman with a gun, Police Superintendent David Brown said.
Tyler Pasciak - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times
Tyler Pasciak - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago police officers and firefighters salute a procession carrying the remains of a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed as it arrives at the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Chicago. The officer was shot and killed in the 5200 block of S. Spaulding Ave. in the Gage Park neighborhood of Chicago.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago firefighters stand at attention waiting for a procession to arrive to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office which is carrying the remains of a police officer who was shot and killed in the 5200 block of S. Spaulding Ave. in the Gage Parking neighborhood of Chicago, Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago police work the scene where a Chicago police officer was shot and killed along with a suspect who was seriously wounded in the 5200 block of S. Spaulding Ave., in the Gage Park neighborhood of Chicago, Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times
Uncredited - hogp, Chicago Police Department
Uncredited - hogp, Chicago Police Department
Tyler Pasciak - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times
Tyler Pasciak - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times
Tyler Pasciak - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago police work the scene where a Chicago police officer was shot and killed along with a suspect who was seriously wounded in the 5200 block of S. Spaulding Ave., in the Gage Park neighborhood of Chicago, Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times
The officer was shot several times Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown has said. He was identified Thursday as Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The bail hearing was held a short time after the body of Vasquez-Lasso was taken with a police escort from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Oak Lawn.
Montano was being chased when he suddenly turned around and pointed a gun at Vasquez-Lasso, prosecutors said at the hearing, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The two exchanged gunfire, with Montano hitting the officer in the head, arm and leg, prosecutors said. The officer fired twice and hit Montano in the face.
A police officer testified that Montano remained in critical condition Friday at Stroger Hospital.
An assistant public defender representing Montano said she had not had the opportunity to speak with her client and could provide no information about him for the hearing.
