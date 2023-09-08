In this photo released by the Young Family via their family attorney, Ta'Kiya Young is pictured with her sons, Ja'Kobie, right, and Ja'Kenlie, left, in an undated photo. Young was shot and killed on Aug. 24, 2023, by Blendon Township police outside an Ohio supermarket. The 21-year-old was pregnant and due to give birth in November, according to her family.
Uncredited - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this undated photo released courtesy of the Young Family, Ta’Kiya Young, standing on the right, is pictured with her grandmother, Nadine Young, seated in the middle, surrounded by other family members. Ta'Kiya Young was shot and killed on Aug. 24, 2023, by Blendon Township police outside an Ohio supermarket. The 21-year-old was pregnant and due to give birth in November, according to her family.
Uncredited - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This image from bodycam video released by the Blendon Township Police on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, shows an officer pointing his gun at Ta'Kiya Young moments before shooting her through the windshield outside a grocery store in Blendon Township, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, on Aug. 24. The pregnant Black mother was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting. Her unborn daughter did not survive. The image was pixelated by the source.
FILE - This image from bodycam video released by the Blendon Township Police on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, shows a bullet hole in the windshield of a car with Ta'Kiya Young inside after she was shot by a police officer outside a grocery store in Blendon Township, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, on Aug. 24. The pregnant Black mother was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting. Her unborn daughter did not survive. The image was pixelated by the source.
Additional bodycam footage is released in the death of pregnant Black mother Ta'Kiya Young
Ohio authorities have released additional bodycam and store surveillance footage, offering more details in the death Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother fatally shot by police late last month
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON - Associated Press/Report For America
Uncredited - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A makeshift memorial sits outside of the Kroger grocery store, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2023, where police shot and killed Ta'Kiya Young, a Black pregnant mother of two, in Blendon, Ohio.
Patrick Orsagos - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities on Friday released additional bodycam and surveillance footage of the events leading up to the death of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother fatally shot by police in a grocery store parking lot late last month.
