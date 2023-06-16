FILE - Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, takes questions as he arrives at the State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., on April 13, 2023, after he was reappointed to the Tennessee House of Representatives. Lawmakers this year have kicked rival colleagues out of office in Tennessee and off the chamber floor in Montana. They have staged walkouts in Oregon and filibusters in Nebraska, where interactions are so fraught that some lawmakers say they’re unsure they can work together anymore.
FILE - Metro Nashville Council member Zulfat Suara, left, and state Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, right, escort state Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, center, back to the House chamber on April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Lawmakers this year have kicked rival colleagues out of office in Tennessee and off the chamber floor in Montana. They have staged walkouts in Oregon and filibusters in Nebraska, where interactions are so fraught that some lawmakers say they’re unsure they can work together anymore.
After expulsion and reinstatement, Tennessee Reps. Pearson, Jones advance past Democratic primaries
Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have advanced past an election hurdle after the two young Black lawmakers were expelled earlier this year for their gun control protest on the House floor, then reinstated by local officials days afterward
Nicole Hester - member, The Tennessean
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have advanced past an election hurdle after the two young Black lawmakers were expelled earlier this year for their gun control protest on the House floor, then reinstated by local officials days afterward.
