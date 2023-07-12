FILE - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks about the activities of his office and recent human rights developments around the globe, during the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2023. The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread the fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious belief.
FILE - A woman holds up a Quran during a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Jan. 22, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's abrupt approval of Sweden's NATO bid came after a year of objections to Stockholm to joining the defense alliance.
After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred
The U.N.’s top human rights body overwhelmingly approved a measure calling on countries to do more to prevent religious hatred in the wake of Quran burnings in Europe over objections of Western countries who fear tougher steps by governments could trample freedom of expression
Salvatore Di Nolfi - foreign subscriber, Keystone
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body overwhelmingly approved a measure calling on countries to do more to prevent religious hatred in the wake of Quran burnings in Europe, over the objections of Western countries who fear tougher steps by governments could trample freedom of expression.
