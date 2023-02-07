School Fight Fatality

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, right, faces reporters at the Statehouse, in Montpelier, Vt., Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023, as he calls for a return to civility. Speaking in the aftermath of a Jan. 31 brawl at a middle school basketball game that ended with the death of one of the participants, Scott said there is too much anger in contemporary society. He said "all of us have an obligation to tone down the rhetoric and recognize the humanity in everyone."

 Wilson Ring - staff, AP

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Speaking in the aftermath of a brawl at a middle school basketball game that ended with the death of one of the participants, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday says there is too much anger in contemporary society and he called for a return to civility.

