Michigan State Shooting

Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for the first day of classes on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich.,one week after three students were killed and five others injured during a mass shooting at the university.

 Jake May - member image share, The Flint Journal

Public access to most buildings at Michigan State University will be restricted at night, the school announced Wednesday, one in a series of security steps in response to the February shootings that killed three students and wounded five more.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

