Migrants-Border Bridge

FILE - Cars line up at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, below, on the border with El Paso, Texas, top, Nov. 8, 2021. A large group of migrants in Mexico who were poised to barge into the U.S. over the weekend were blocked from crossing the bridge, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said. The migrants were “posing a potential threat to make a mass entry,” and physical barriers were put up to restrict their entry on Sunday afternoon, spokesperson Roger Maier said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday, March 13, 2023.

 Christian Chavez - stringer, AP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A large group of migrants in Mexico who were poised to barge into the U.S. over the weekend were blocked from crossing a bridge leading from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

