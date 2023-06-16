Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, right, talks with farmer Sylvain Bukasa, of Dunbarton, N.H., at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, fight rising food prices and improve nutrition, Vilsack said Thursday.
Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, right, addresses a gathering at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control rising food prices and improve nutrition, Vilsack said Thursday.
Farmer Sylvain Bukasa, of Dunbarton, N.H., rests his hands on vegetables grown on his farm while talking with Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control rising food prices and improve nutrition, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Thursday.
Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, holds up a large, locally grown sweet potato at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control rising food prices and improve nutrition, Vilsack said Thursday.
Locally grown, free-range fresh eggs are displayed in a store case during a visit by Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control rising food prices and improve nutrition, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Thursday.
Locally grown, fresh salad mix is displayed in a store case during a visit by Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, fight rising food prices and improve nutrition, Vilsack said Thursday.
Agricultural producers and food businesses throughout nation getting $320 million boost from USDA
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control food prices and improve nutrition
Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, right, talks with farmer Sylvain Bukasa, of Dunbarton, N.H., at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, fight rising food prices and improve nutrition, Vilsack said Thursday.
Charles Krupa - staff, AP
Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, right, addresses a gathering at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control rising food prices and improve nutrition, Vilsack said Thursday.
Charles Krupa - staff, AP
Farmer Sylvain Bukasa, of Dunbarton, N.H., rests his hands on vegetables grown on his farm while talking with Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control rising food prices and improve nutrition, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Thursday.
Charles Krupa - staff, AP
Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, holds up a large, locally grown sweet potato at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control rising food prices and improve nutrition, Vilsack said Thursday.
Charles Krupa - staff, AP
Locally grown, free-range fresh eggs are displayed in a store case during a visit by Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control rising food prices and improve nutrition, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Thursday.
Charles Krupa - staff, AP
Locally grown, fresh salad mix is displayed in a store case during a visit by Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, fight rising food prices and improve nutrition, Vilsack said Thursday.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investment funds to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control food prices and improve nutrition, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.