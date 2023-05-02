Church Shooting Alabama

FILE - This booking photo released by the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Ala., shows Robert Findlay Smith, who was charged with capital murder on June 17, 2022, in a shooting that killed three people at an Alabama church. On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Smith was sentenced to life without parole in the shooting deaths. He entered his plea before Jefferson County Circuit Judge Kandice Pickett and waived his right to appeal, AL.com reported.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of three people at an Alabama church dinner in June.

