Casey White arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a sentence hearing in Florence, Ala., Thursday, June 8 2023. Casey Cole White is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday following his guilty plea last month to escape charges related to his 11 days on the run last year with jailer Vicky White.
Escaped inmate Casey White, center, appears to "wink" towards the defense's side past his attorneys as he appears for a sentence hearing at the Lauderdale County Courthouse, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Florence, Ala. White, who escaped with help from a jail official who ultimately ended up taking her own life as cops closed in, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
Circuit Court Judge Ben Graves, from left, delivers the sentence as Attorney Mark McDaniel accompanies his client, Casey White, during a sentence hearing at the Lauderdale County Courthouse, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Florence, Ala. White, who escaped with help from a jail official who ultimately ended up taking her own life as cops closed in, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
Mark McDaniel, attorney for Casey White, center, looks to Casey White's mother, Connie Moore, during a press conference following the sentence hearing for White, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Florence, Ala. White, who escaped with help from a jail official who ultimately ended up taking her own life as cops closed in, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
Escaped inmate Casey White, center, is escorted from the Lauderdale County Courthouse after receiving a life sentence, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Florence, Ala. White, who escaped with help from a jail official who ultimately ended up taking her own life as cops closed in, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
Casey White's defense team speak with Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly, second from right, before a sentence hearing at the Lauderdale County Courthouse, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Florence, Ala. White, who escaped with help from a jail official who ultimately ended up taking her own life as cops closed in, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
Mark McDaniel, attorney for Casey White, center, speaks about the case during a press conference following the sentence hearing for White, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Florence, Ala. White, who escaped with help from a jail official who ultimately ended up taking her own life as cops closed in, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama prisoner received a life sentence on Thursday for escaping with the help of a jail official who ultimately took her own life as police closed in following a manhunt across three states.
