FILE - Firefighters and ambulance attendants remove a covered body from the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., Sept. 15, 1963, after a deadly explosion detonated by members of the Ku Klux Klan during services. Alabama on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, will mark the 60th anniversary of the bombing that killed four girls. Lisa McNair, the sister of one of the victims, said as the anniversary is remembered, she hoped people will think about what they can do to combat hate.
FILE - The "Wales Window" decorates a window inside 16th Street Baptist Church, March 4, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. The window was a donation from the people of Wales following a racist bombing that killed four Black girls at the church. Alabama on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, will mark the 60th anniversary of the bombing that killed four girls. Lisa McNair, the sister of one of the victims, said as the anniversary is remembered, she hoped people will think about what they can do to combat hate.
FILE - Visitors look at 16th Street Baptist Church, July 29, 2016, in Birmingham, Ala. Alabama on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four girls. Lisa McNair, the sister of one of the victims, said as the anniversary is remembered, she hoped people will think about what they can do to combat hate.
Uncredited - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jay Reeves - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
