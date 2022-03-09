Alaska Natural Gas Leak

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2016, file photo shows an ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign at a drilling site in Nuiqsut, Alaska. Authorities are investigating a natural gas leak detected last week at a ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drill site on Alaska's North Slope, officials said. Grace Salazar, a special assistant with the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, said Wednesday, March 9, 2022, that the commission that oversees oil and gas drilling in the state is investigating the matter.

 Mark Thiessen - staff, AP

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities are investigating a natural gas leak detected last week at a ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drill site on Alaska's North Slope, officials said.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.