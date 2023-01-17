FILE - Alex Jones' attorney Andino Reynal, of Texas, answers questions in the Show Cause Hearing for attorney Norm Pattis in Waterbury Superior Court, in Waterbury, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. A Connecticut judge on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, ruled that Reynal committed misconduct but will not be disciplined, in connection with the improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of Sandy Hook school shooting victims.
H John Voorhees III - pool, Pool Hearst Connecticut Media
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media as his attorney, Andino Reynal, left, looks on during a midday break for the trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. A Connecticut judge on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 022, ruled that Reynal committed misconduct but will not be disciplined, in connection with the improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of Sandy Hook school shooting victims.
Briana Sanchez - pool, Pool Austin American-Statesman
FILE - Alex Jones' attorney Andino Reynal, of Texas, answers questions in the Show Cause Hearing for attorney Norm Pattis in Waterbury Superior Court, in Waterbury, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. A Connecticut judge on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, ruled that Reynal committed misconduct but will not be disciplined, in connection with the improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of Sandy Hook school shooting victims.
H John Voorhees III - pool, Pool Hearst Connecticut Media
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media as his attorney, Andino Reynal, left, looks on during a midday break for the trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. A Connecticut judge on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 022, ruled that Reynal committed misconduct but will not be disciplined, in connection with the improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of Sandy Hook school shooting victims.
Briana Sanchez - pool, Pool Austin American-Statesman
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge on Tuesday ruled that a Texas lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones committed misconduct but will not be disciplined in connection with the improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of Sandy Hook school shooting victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.