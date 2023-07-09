Charley Hull, of England, follows her shot from the fairway on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Charley Hull, of England, hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Charley Hull, of England, follows her putt on the 17th green during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, hits from a bunker to the ninth green during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Allisen Corpuz hits from the 14th tee during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Darron Cummings - staff, AP
Allisen Corpuz hits from the seventh tee during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Darron Cummings - staff, AP
Godofredo A. Vásquez - staff, AP
Godofredo A. Vásquez - staff, AP
Godofredo A. Vásquez - staff, AP
Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, hits from the 10th fairway during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Godofredo A. Vásquez - staff, AP
Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, follows her putt on the 10th green during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Darron Cummings - staff, AP
Darron Cummings - staff, AP
Bailey Tardy hits from the first tee during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Godofredo A. Vásquez - staff, AP
Rose Zhang hits from the fifth tee during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz became the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women's Open her first LPGA title, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday and handling her historic moment at Pebble Beach as if she had been there before.
