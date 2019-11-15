ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says an American Islamic State group suspect who was stranded in a no man’s land between Greece and Turkey, has been deported to the United States.
Suleyman Soylu said Friday the man was put on a plane “a short time ago.”
The man had been struck in the border area for five days. On Thursday, Turkey's Interior Ministry said repatriation was underway after the U.S. agreed to accept him and provided travel documents.
He has been identified by local media as 39-year-old Muhammad Darwis B., a U.S. citizen of Jordanian origin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.