FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A 24-year-old man died at an Atlanta hospital after being found unresponsive at the jail that is already being investigated by federal authorities for potential civil rights violations. A Fulton County Jail officer found Shawndre Delmore during a routine check just before 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, the county sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Kate Brumback - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
