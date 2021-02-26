AP names Anna Jo Bratton to post of US Enterprise Editor

Associated Press editor Anna Jo Bratton poses for a photo in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The AP has named Anna Jo Bratton as U.S. Enterprise Editor on the news cooperative's Global Enterprise Team, where she will be working with colleagues across the United States to produce high-impact journalism for U.S. and international audiences. In her new role, Bratton, 39, also will identify and help manage a portfolio of collaborations with AP customers and nonprofit news organizations in the U.S., seeking to produce unique stories that break news and amplify the strengths of participating organizations.

 Cheyanne Mumphrey

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has named Anna Jo Bratton as U.S. Enterprise Editor on the news cooperative’s Global Enterprise Team, where she will work with colleagues across the United States to produce high-impact journalism for the country and for international audiences.

