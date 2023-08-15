People gather at the Kahului Airport while waiting for flights Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. Several thousand Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as the Lahaina fire swept across the island, killing multiple people and burning parts of a centuries-old town.
Myrna Ah Hee reacts as she waits in front of an evacuation center at the War Memorial Gymnasium, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Wailuku, Hawaii. The Ah Hees were there because they were looking for her husband's brother. Their own home in Lahaina was spared, but the homes of many of their relatives were destroyed by wildfires.
A banyan tree rises among the Wildfire wreckage, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. For 150 years, the colossal tree shaded community events, including art fairs. It shaded townsfolk and tourists alike from the Hawaiian sun, befitting for a place once called "Lele," the Hawaiian word for "relentless sun." Like the town itself, its very survival is now in question, its limbs scorched by a devastating fire that has wiped away generations of history.
JP Mayoga, right, a chef at the Westin Maui, Kaanapali, and his wife, Makalea Ahhee, hug on their balcony at the hotel and resort, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, near Lahaina, Hawaii. About 200 employees are living there with their families.
A group of volunteers who sailed from Maalaea Bay, Maui, form an assembly line on Kaanapali Beach on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023, to unload donations from a boat. Maui residents have come together to donate water, food and other essential supplies to people on the western side of the island after a deadly fire destroyed hundreds of homes and left scores of people homeless.
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years.
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Alan Dickar - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Matthew Thayer - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Zeke Kalua - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities is left on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a stubborn blaze.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Summer Gerlingpicks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thomas Leonard lies on an air mattress at an evacuation center at the War Memorial Gymnasium after his Lahaina apartment burned down, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Wailuku, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wildfire devastation is seen outside the city Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A burnt coconut tree is seen, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
An owl sits in a burnt tree, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burnt boats sit in waters off of Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by the County of Maui, Mayor Richard Bissen and other officials view the fire damaged Banyan Court in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man reacts as he sits on the Lahaina historic banyan tree damaged by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfire.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the search and rescue team walks with her cadaver dog near Front Street on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfires.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Women hug after digging through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk along Main Street past wildfire damage on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boy rides along Main Street past wildfire damage on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman digs through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man and dog ride along Main Street past wildfire damage, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sydney Carney walks through her home, which was destroyed by a wildfire, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Melted beer bottles are shown in the back of a burnt out truck following the wildfires Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A burnt statue sits amid the rubble of a home, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
