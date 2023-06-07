In this GOES-16 GeoColor and fire temperature satellite image taken Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 p.m. EDT and provided by CIRA/NOAA, smoke from wildfires burning in the Canadian Provinces of Quebec, right, and Ontario, left, drift southward.
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Seth Wenig - staff, AP
People wear face masks as they walk outside in the smoke-filled air in Herald Square, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023, in New York.
Yuki Iwamura - freelancer, FR171758 AP
In this GOES-16 GeoColor and fire temperature satellite image taken Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 p.m. EDT and provided by CIRA/NOAA, smoke from wildfires burning in the Canadian Provinces of Quebec, right, and Ontario, left, drift southward.
Uncredited - hogp, CIRA/NOAA
In a view toward Brooklyn, boats maneuver the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Alyssa Goodman - staff, AP
A commuter steps into the subway as smoke from wildfires in Canada partially obscure One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York.
Daniel Derella - staff, AP
A jogger trots under haze blanketing over the Reflecting Pool with the Washington Monument seen at a distance, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Washington.
Julio Cortez - staff, AP
A pedestrian walks past the smoke and haze shrouded New York Stock Exchange building in New York City Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
J. David Ake - staff, AP
In this aerial image, an aircraft, center, flies near a wildfire burning near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
HO - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia
A firefighter directs water on a grass fire on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops, British Columbia, Monday, June 5, 2023.
Darryl Dyck - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighters Walter Scott, left, and Zac Simpson work on a fire in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia onThursday, June 1, 2023.
HO - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
A firefighter directs water on a grass fire burning on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Darryl Dyck - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
In this aerial image, collapsed bridge between the Clyde River and Port Clyde as wildfires burn in Nova Scotia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 .
HO - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia
Haze blankets over monuments on the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, as seen from Arlington, Va.
Julio Cortez - staff, AP
Haze from northern wildfires obscures the rising sun as horsemen ride their mounts towards the track ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York.
Frank Franklin II - staff, AP
An aerial view shows New York City in a haze-filled sky from the Empire State Building observatory, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023, in New York.
Yuki Iwamura - freelancer, FR171758 AP
Smoke haze wraps around the One Vanderbilt building, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023, in New York.
Yuki Iwamura - freelancer, FR171758 AP
Buildings in Jersey City, N.J. are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires as boats travel on the Hudson River, seen from the Manhattan borough of New York on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Patrick Sison - staff, AP
Pedestrians pass the One World Trade Center, center, amidst a smokey haze from wildfires in Canada, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York.
Julie Jacobson - staff, AP
A person sells face masks outside a souvenir store, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023, in New York.
Yuki Iwamura - freelancer, FR171758 AP
A Man talks on his phone as he looks through the haze at the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
As firefighters in Canada battled hundreds of wildfires, the smoke spreading south engulfed New York City, Washington D.C. and beyond in a yellowish haze on Wednesday as people, many wearing masks, passed by familiar landmarks obscured by the smoky fog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.