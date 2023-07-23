A man, who is homeless, looks at some refreshments in a bag given to him by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius), Padilla and the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with a cold, wet towel, and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures.
Three men, who are homeless, react as they are given cold, wet towels by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius), Padilla and the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with cold, wet towels, and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures.
A man, who is homeless, carries a bag of refreshments given to him by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once the temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius), the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with cold, wet towels and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures.
Men, who are homeless, react as they are given cold, wet towels by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once the temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit, Padilla and the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with a cold, wet towel, and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures.
Homero Acevedo sings for tips among the line of cars waiting to cross the border to Calexico, Calif., July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. Acevedo says he only works till about ten in the morning, due to the extreme heat.
Victor Hernandez waits for work washing windows among the line of cars waiting to cross the border to Calexico, Calif., July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. Hernandez says he only works till about ten in the morning, due to the extreme heat.
Jorge Martinez works the fires at his taco stand after the sun set on a day of temperatures beyond 115 degrees Fahrenheit, July 19, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. Martinez says he hasn't bothered to open earlier in the afternoons this week, because the heat keeps his patrons away.
Sweat covers the face of Juan Carlos Biseno after dancing to music from his headphones as afternoon temperatures reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46.1 Celsius) July 19, 2023, in Calexico, Calif.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wait in line to cross the border to Calexico, Calif., Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man, who is homeless, looks at some refreshments in a bag given to him by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius), Padilla and the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with a cold, wet towel, and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Three men, who are homeless, react as they are given cold, wet towels by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius), Padilla and the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with cold, wet towels, and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Women take part in an exercise class at a public pool Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elizabeth Lopez changes lanes as she swims at a public pool July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children take part in a Taekwondo class after the sun set on a day of temperatures beyond 115 degrees Fahrenheit, July 19, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Men sit in the shade amid extreme heat, July 19, 2023, in Calexico, Calif.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man, who is homeless, carries a bag of refreshments given to him by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once the temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius), the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with cold, wet towels and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Men, who are homeless, react as they are given cold, wet towels by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once the temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit, Padilla and the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with a cold, wet towel, and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Homero Acevedo sings for tips among the line of cars waiting to cross the border to Calexico, Calif., July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. Acevedo says he only works till about ten in the morning, due to the extreme heat.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pablo Suarez's shirt is bathed in sweat before seven in the morning as he parks cars and provides security for a downtown cafe Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victor Hernandez waits for work washing windows among the line of cars waiting to cross the border to Calexico, Calif., July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. Hernandez says he only works till about ten in the morning, due to the extreme heat.
Gregory Bull - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jorge Martinez works the fires at his taco stand after the sun set on a day of temperatures beyond 115 degrees Fahrenheit, July 19, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. Martinez says he hasn't bothered to open earlier in the afternoons this week, because the heat keeps his patrons away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.