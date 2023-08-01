The supermoon rises behind a minaret of a mosque in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer than usual, just 357,530 kilometers (222,159 miles) away, thus the supermoon label.
The supermoon rises behind a hill at Pera Chorio Nisou, outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer than usual, just 357,530 kilometers (222,159 miles) away, thus the supermoon label.
The full moon rises behind the Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon. Catch the first show Tuesday evening as the full moon rises in the southeast, appearing slightly brighter and bigger than normal. That's because it will be closer than usual, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, thus the supermoon label.
A supermoon rises over the Colosseum and the Roman Forum, in Rome, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal as it's closer than usual to the earth, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, thus the supermoon label.
The supermoon rises above Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer than usual, just 357,530 kilometers (222,159 miles) away, thus the supermoon label.
The supermoon rises over the Al-Ahrar Bridge, in central Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer than usual, just 357,530 kilometers (222,159 miles) away, thus the supermoon label.
The supermoon rises in the sky as ferries and cargo ships cross the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon.
The full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon. Catch the first show Tuesday evening as the full moon rises in the southeast, appearing slightly brighter and bigger than normal. That's because it will be closer than usual, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, thus the supermoon label.
The moon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan as seen from West Orange, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on Tuesday. A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky.
Hassan Ammar - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Petros Karadjias - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Khalil Hamra - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew Medichini - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hadi Mizban - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hadi Mizban - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Francisco Seco - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The supermoon rises behind an old army tank in the Judean Desert near the West Bank town of Jericho, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023.
Mahmoud Illean - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cable car moves towards Sugar Loaf mountain as a supermoon rises on the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023.
Silvia Izquierdo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supermoon rises behind the Pyre of the Fatherland eternal flame, next to the Pantheon of the Republic in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Eraldo Peres - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman stands with her child in front of a puddle on Tempelhofer Feld and watches the full moon in Berlin Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
The supermoon rises behind Isle Au Haut in the distance, and North Haven Island, middle ground, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, as viewed from Camden, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cable car moves towards the San Agustin neighborhood as a supermoon rises in the sky of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
