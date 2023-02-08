Election 2024 Governor North Carolina

FILE - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, on Dec. 7, 2022. Stein announced a bid for governor in 2024 on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, with the Democrat pledging to focus on public education, economic opportunity and equality and to provide a sharp contrast with a potential Republican opponent.

 Andrew Harnik - staff, AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court sided again with North Carolina's attorney general on Wednesday, saying a 1931 libel law is most likely unconstitutional. Josh Stein has sought to block a fellow Democrat from using the law to prosecute him over a 2020 campaign commercial.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

(0) comments

