Racial Injustice Schools

FILE - Pacific Legal Foundation attorney Erin Wilcox speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse on March 10, 2021, in Alexandria, Va., where her organization filed a lawsuit against Fairfax County's school board, alleging discrimination against Asian Americans over its revised admissions process for the elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, upheld the constitutionality of a new admissions policy at the elite public high school in Virginia that critics say discriminates against highly qualified Asian Americans.

 Matthew Barakat - staff, AP

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the constitutionality of a new admissions policy at an elite public high school in Virginia that critics say discriminates against highly qualified Asian Americans.

