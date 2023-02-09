Van Gogh Dispute

FILE - Visitors file past the Van Gogh painting "Une Liseuse De Romans", also known as "The Novel Reader", during the Van Gogh in America exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts, on Jan. 11, 2023, in Detroit. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto the 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh amid a Brazilian collector's dispute with the museum over the painting.

 Andy Morrison - member image share, Detroit News

DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed to hear a dispute over control of an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh that was recently displayed for months at a Detroit museum.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Detroit News.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.