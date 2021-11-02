Arab world's legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88

FILE - Sabah Fakhri, the famous Syrian singer holds his award in Damascus, June. 22, 2004 after receiving the "Prize of Arab Music" in a festival held in Damascus and called upon by the Arab Organization for Culture and Sciences. Syria's government said Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, one of the Arab world's most iconic singers, Sabah Fakhri, who has entertained generations with traditional songs and preserved extinct forms of Arabic music, has died. He was 88. .

 Bassem Tellawi

BEIRUT (AP) — One of the Arab world’s most famous singers, Sabah Fakhri, who has entertained generations with traditional songs and preserved nearly extinct forms of Arabic music, has died, Syria’s government said Tuesday. He was 88.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.