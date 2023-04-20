Arizona GOP-2020 Election Challenge

FILE - Dr. Kelli Ward, left, Chair of the Arizona Republican Party, talks with a supporter of President Donald Trump as they join the crowd at a rally outside the Arizona state capitol Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. On Thursday, April 20, 2023, the Arizona Court of Appeals rejected an appeal over the dismissal of the party's lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Arizona. Ward, whose tenure as party chair ended in January 2023, was Arizona's top GOP leader when the lawsuit was filed.

 Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP

PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court has rejected a bid by the Arizona Republican Party and its lawyers to undo $18,000 in attorneys’ fees that they were ordered to pay for bringing one of the party’s failed lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

