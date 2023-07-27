FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Flagstaff Police Department shows Elizabeth Archibeque. Archibeque, who has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, July 27, 2023, for the starvation death of her 6-year-old son, who had been locked in a closet at their Flagstaff apartment and denied food.
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Flagstaff Police Department shows Anthony Martinez. Elizabeth Archibeque, an Arizona mother who has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, July 27, 2023, for the starvation death of her and Martinez's 6-year-old son, who had been locked in a closet at their Flagstaff apartment and denied food. Archibeque was charged along with the boy's father, Anthony Martinez, and grandmother, Ann Martinez, who have pleaded not guilty and are to be tried separately on murder and child abuse charges.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the starvation death of her 6-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday after witnesses described the horrors of the tiny closet that wreaked of urine where he and his young brother were kept and denied food.
