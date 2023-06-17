People gather during a dedication ceremony on the Fayetteville square renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Fayetteville, Ark. Hackett was the first and last slave to be extradited from Canada back to the United States. A marker telling his story was installed Friday in the flower bed at the northwest corner of the downtown square, in front of the Bank of Fayetteville, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
JT Wampler - member, The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
J.L. Jennings, chairman of the Fayetteville's Black Heritage Preservation Commission, speaks Friday June 16, 2023 during a dedication ceremony on the Fayetteville square renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard in Fayetteville, Ark. Nelson Hackett fled Arkansas and slavery in July 1841, setting off an international dispute that would ensure Canada remained a safe refuge for those escaping bondage in the United States, according to the Nelson Hackett Project at the University of Arkansas.
JT Wampler - member, The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Lioneld Jordan, Fayetteville mayor, left, applauds as Kaleb Turner, right, and Lois Bryant, both members of the of the city's Black Heritage Preservation Commission, unveil a street sign Friday June 16, 2023 during a dedication ceremony on the Fayetteville square renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard. Nelson Hackett fled Arkansas and slavery in July 1841, setting off an international dispute that would ensure Canada remained a safe refuge for those escaping bondage in the United States, according to the Nelson Hackett Project at the University of Arkansas.
JT Wampler - member, The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Arkansas city honors enslaved man who fled to Canada and was later extradited
An enslaved man who fled Arkansas in 1841 seeking freedom in Canada, only to be forcibly returned to the U.S., has been honored with a historical marker and a new street sign in the city where he once labored
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An enslaved man who fled Arkansas in 1841 seeking freedom in Canada, only to be forcibly returned to the U.S., has been honored with a historical marker and a new street sign in the city where he once labored.
