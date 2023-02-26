FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. A Florida judge issued an arrest warrant for the rapper, whose given name is Bill Kapri, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.
FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Florida judge issued an arrest warrant for the rapper, whose given name is Bill Kapri, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.
FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. A Florida judge issued an arrest warrant for the rapper, whose given name is Bill Kapri, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.
Jordan Strauss - invision linkable, Invision
FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Florida judge issued an arrest warrant for the rapper, whose given name is Bill Kapri, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.
The warrant was issued Thursday after Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl, according to records.
Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper had violated the conditions of his pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July.
Black had pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge. His attorney was not immediately available to comment on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.